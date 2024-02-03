Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 25,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,272. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 37,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

