Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.2 %

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,272. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 125.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 37,378 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

