Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NOM remained flat at $10.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,586. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Featured Articles

