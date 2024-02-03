Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NOM stock remained flat at $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,586. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Further Reading

