Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

JMM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 3,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

