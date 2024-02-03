Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of JMM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.