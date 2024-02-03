Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JMM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

