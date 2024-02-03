Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 88,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

