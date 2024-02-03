Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Featured Articles

