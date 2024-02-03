Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NPV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,335. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

