Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BKOR stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

