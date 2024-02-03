Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $782.05 million and approximately $89.74 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.90 or 0.05342645 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00083588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00029451 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.11795319 USD and is up 12.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $82,715,194.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

