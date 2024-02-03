Oasys (OAS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $199.76 million and $1.07 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasys has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.10166413 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,302,657.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

