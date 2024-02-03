OMG Network Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $89.00 million and $8.95 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00084163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00029755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001295 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.