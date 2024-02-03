Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading 5.6% Higher

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.22. 210,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 160,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTRK. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 261.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,444.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ontrak by 119.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ontrak by 93.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Ontrak by 273.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ontrak by 33.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

