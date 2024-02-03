Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.67

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.90. Orion Group shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 107,299 shares.

Orion Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orion Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter worth approximately $843,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 80.1% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 290,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.