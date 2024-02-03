Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.67

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.90. Orion Group shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 107,299 shares.
Orion Group Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Group
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.