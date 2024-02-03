Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.88.

OSK traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $113.43. 372,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,030. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10,744.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

