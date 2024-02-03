Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $6,601.36 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,042.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00158625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.90 or 0.00552720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00057953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00379651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00169133 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,567,949 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

