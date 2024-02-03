Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.900-24.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6 billion-$20.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.9 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.90-24.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $472.73.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PH traded up $10.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.36. 1,165,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.89. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $514.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

