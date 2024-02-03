Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY24 guidance to $23.90-24.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.900-24.500 EPS.

Shares of PH stock traded up $10.18 on Friday, reaching $510.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $514.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

