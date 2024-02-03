PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PHK remained flat at $4.95 during trading hours on Friday. 436,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $5.41.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
