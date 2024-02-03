Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.85. 343,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.49 and its 200 day moving average is $360.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $413.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

