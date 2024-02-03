Prom Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Prom has a total market cap of $121.39 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $6.65 or 0.00015469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016464 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,995.09 or 0.99989059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011219 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00174382 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.7264653 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,116,114.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

