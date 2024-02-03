Qtum Market Capitalization Hits $304.43 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.91 or 0.00006754 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $304.43 million and $29.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.81 or 0.05344713 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00084029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

