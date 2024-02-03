Quantum Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and approximately $6.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016639 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,061.13 or 0.99991794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00176160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

