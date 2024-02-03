Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35-9.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.900 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.00. 1,276,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

