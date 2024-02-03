Radicle Price Tops $1.84 on Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Radicle has a market capitalization of $94.84 million and $4.36 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radicle

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,555,980 coins. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

