Rally Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Rally has a total market capitalization of $33.77 million and approximately $578,768.39 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,165,555,140 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is the native ERC-20 governance token of the Rally Network, an open and decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain. $RLY facilitates secure transactions within the Ethereum mainnet. This innovative network empowers digital creators, influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities, extending their online presence and offering novel incentives for fan engagement. Rally introduces “Creator Coins,” representing creators’ brands, and simplifies coin creation, removing Ethereum coding complexities. Co-founded by visionaries like Kevin Chou and Mahesh Vellanki, Rally prioritizes community-driven governance, putting control in the hands of creators for a truly decentralized ecosystem.”

