Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.40

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.40 and traded as high as $13.47. Rand Capital shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1,071 shares changing hands.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 23.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 80.63% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

Rand Capital Increases Dividend

About Rand Capital

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Rand Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.