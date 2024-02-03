Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, RTT News reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier updated its FY24 guidance to $0.40-0.54 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.540 EPS.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.5 %

RYN stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

