RB Global (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.63

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$85.63 and traded as high as C$87.31. RB Global shares last traded at C$86.93, with a volume of 111,387 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

RB Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 3.8947133 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 105.84%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total value of C$5,505,369.75. In other RB Global news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total value of C$5,505,369.75. Also, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

