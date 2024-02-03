ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $111.78 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00160201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014203 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002315 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

