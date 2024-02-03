Request (REQ) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $83.27 million and $1.30 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016437 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,020.02 or 1.00011143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011143 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00173340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08452866 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,493,487.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

