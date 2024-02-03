Reviewing BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) and Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics -151.43% -236.14% -42.67% BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48%

Risk and Volatility

Silence Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 59.93, indicating that its stock price is 5,893% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Silence Therapeutics and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Silence Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.95%. BioRestorative Therapies has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than Silence Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and BioRestorative Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics $21.65 million 30.80 -$50.08 million ($1.45) -15.37 BioRestorative Therapies $130,200.00 101.23 -$18.50 million N/A N/A

BioRestorative Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silence Therapeutics.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Silence Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. Its siRNA molecules to harness the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, and degrading messenger RNA molecules that encode specific targeted disease-associated proteins in a cell. The company develops SLN360, which is in phase 2 clinical development to reduce high levels of lipoprotein; SLN124 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-transfusion dependent thalassemia, and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome; and polycythemia vera. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca PLC to discover, develop, and commercialize small interfering siRNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited to develop siRNAs for three undisclosed targets leveraging Silence's mRNAi GOLD platform, as well as the company also collab with Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BioRestorative Therapies

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.