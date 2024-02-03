Reviewing Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) and Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Nukkleus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -6.73% -10.10% -3.90% Nukkleus N/A N/A -4.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Montrose Environmental Group and Nukkleus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.80%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Nukkleus.

89.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nukkleus has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Nukkleus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 1.73 -$31.82 million ($1.90) -16.45 Nukkleus N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

Nukkleus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Nukkleus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Nukkleus

(Get Free Report)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.