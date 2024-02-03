Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,780. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.