Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of RCL traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,780. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77.
Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.79.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.