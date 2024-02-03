Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.500-9.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.79.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.44. 5,004,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,780. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.