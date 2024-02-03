Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,157 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 2.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $57,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $367,876,175. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.66. 3,629,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,261. The firm has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $289.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.37 and a 200 day moving average of $230.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.