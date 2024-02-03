Sapphire Price Hits $0.0099 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and $3,925.15 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.86 or 0.05342318 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00084154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,635,076,409 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,446,986 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

