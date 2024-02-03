Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $1,817.92 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.24 or 0.05353976 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00083329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00029421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,635,553,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,923,786 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

