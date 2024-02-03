Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schneider National from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

