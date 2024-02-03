Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schneider National also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.300 EPS.

Schneider National Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schneider National from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

