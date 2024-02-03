Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $484,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 19.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 13.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock remained flat at $228.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.