Shentu Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.53 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $84.33 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shentu has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shentu

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 130,440,065 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

