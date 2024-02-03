Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.850 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of SKX stock traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.04. 8,328,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,265. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

