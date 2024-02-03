Sourceless Price Up 5.2% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $186.44 million and approximately $978.40 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016649 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00017189 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.16 or 1.00049191 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00176537 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00887677 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,199.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.