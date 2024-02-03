Sourceless Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $914.82 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $172.58 million and approximately $914.82 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016417 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00017170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.11 or 1.00010322 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011162 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00174773 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00887677 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,199.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.