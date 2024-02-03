Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.29

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $16.44. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 18,964 shares traded.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

