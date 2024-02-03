Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.50-4.50 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.