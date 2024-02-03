STP Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, STP has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $103.75 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016710 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00017953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,121.14 or 1.00046932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010815 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00180711 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05180053 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,915,146.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

