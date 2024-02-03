STP (STPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.97 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $103.68 million and $7.97 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05339544 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,785,914.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

